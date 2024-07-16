Multiple Coffee County Schools receive Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Grants

At the July 8, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, Dr. Charles lawson informed the Board that $157, 630 in total was awarded to Coffee County Schools.

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation donates musical instruments to schools nationwide with a focus on low-income communities.

Dr. Lawson had this to say:

In collaboration with committed school districts, the Foundation’s investments are strategically placed as part of a K–12 district-wide plan to achieve the following outcomes:

Economically disadvantaged students gain access to their school’s music program

Instrument and mouthpiece sharing is eliminated, resulting in added instruction and practice time for students

Aged instruments are replaced resulting in enhanced student engagement, learning and progression

Sequential, quality K–12 music education programs are sustained

Community engagement is increased

Music student’s academic achievement, school attendance, graduation rates are increased and suspensions are reduced, compared to the total school population

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation has established the following eligibility guidelines. To be considered for a grant, schools must: