Multiple Coffee County Schools receive Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Grants

At the July 8, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, Dr. Charles lawson informed the Board that $157, 630 in total was awarded to Coffee County Schools.
The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation donates musical instruments to schools nationwide with a focus on low-income communities.
Dr. Lawson had this to say:
In collaboration with committed school districts, the Foundation’s investments are strategically placed as part of a K–12 district-wide plan to achieve the following outcomes:
- Economically disadvantaged students gain access to their school’s music program
- Instrument and mouthpiece sharing is eliminated, resulting in added instruction and practice time for students
- Aged instruments are replaced resulting in enhanced student engagement, learning and progression
- Sequential, quality K–12 music education programs are sustained
- Community engagement is increased
- Music student’s academic achievement, school attendance, graduation rates are increased and suspensions are reduced, compared to the total school population
The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation has established the following eligibility guidelines. To be considered for a grant, schools must:
- Be a public school (this includes public charter) located in the United States, Washington, D.C., or a U.S. Territory
- Serve a minimum of 65% economically disadvantaged students
- Offer an established instrumental, choral, or general music program that is offered during the regular school day
- Note: All types of instrumental programs qualify (i.e. band, strings, mariachi, guitar labs, keyboard labs, jazz band, modern band, etc.)
- Employ a/an instrumental, choral, or general music teacher for the respective program who has completed at least two consecutive years teaching at the applying school
- Have an existing inventory of instruments and/or appropriate music equipment
- Have a dedicated music classroom space with adequate and secure storage for musical instruments and/or equipment