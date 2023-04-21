Multiple charges in Warren County related to meth, firearms, violent crimes

On April 19, 2023, Investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the McMinnville Police Department, and the Office of the District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District served multiple search warrants in Warren County, searching for evidence relating to the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, firearms, and violent crimes.

As a result of the searches, the following arrest were made: Ridge Worth Price was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, 300 Grams or More, With Intent to Sell or Deliver, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony , and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, all felony offenses; Joshua Dewayne Russell was also charged with the felony offenses of Evading Arrest – Risk to Others, and Violation of Parole. However, Mr. Russell was previously arrested in February 2023, for being in Possession of nine (9) ounces of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. The investigation into those previous charges was related to today’s events. This investigation remains open and charges involving weapon and narcotics violations are expected.

“Today was a successful day in law enforcement for Warren County,” said sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. “We were able to arrest two (2) individuals who have both been convicted previously for multiple felony offenses.

“As Sheriff I want to once again assure the citizens of Warren County that my office will always prioritize the investigating of crime in Warren County by working with the McMinnville Police Department, the District Attorney General, and all other law enforcement agencies, both state and in neighboring counties, to ensure that we identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute those that deal drugs in our community, illegally possession firearms, and commit violent crimes.”