Mueller hired as new Westwood football coach

Westwood Middle School will have a new head football coach for the second time in as many years.

This one comes with plenty of experience.

Thunder Radio Sports has learned that Matt Mueller will take over the Westwood Rocket program this fall. He has also been hired as a teacher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mueller served two different stints as a defensive assistant for the Coffee County Central Red Raiders. Most recently he worked with the linebackers and was heavily involved in defensive game planning in 2021 and the coached secondary in 2022, units that excelled for the Raiders.

“I am very excited for this next step in my career coaching young people,” said Mueller. “I am thrilled and honored to become part of the Westwood tradition and family. I’d like to thank (Director of Schools) Dr. (Joey) Vaughn and (principal) Mr. (Jim) Dobson for having the trust in me to be head football coach at WMS.

“I’d also like to thank (CHS principal) Mr. (Paul) Parsley, (CHS defensive coordinator) coach (Roger) Haynes and coach (Doug) Greene (CHS head coach), and all the other high school coaches for such a great ride at Coffee County. Go Rockets!”

Mueller takes over for Justin Kanjanabout, who served as head coach for one year before recently taking an assistant principal job at North Middle in Franklin County. Kanjanabout took over for longtime head coach Chad Dyer, who retired from coaching.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I love the fact that he is bringing years of experience and that he wants to help kids develop the fundamental skills of football and help them to find a love for the game,” said Westwood principal Jim Dobson. “That’s what coaching is all about.”

(photo below: Matt Mueller during a CHS road game in 2022. Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR)