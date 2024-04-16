Ms. Rose Marie Brock, age 63 of Manchester, was born in Casey, IL. On October 31, 1960, to the late Alonzo Jones and Margaret VanScyoc. She was a homemaker and attended the Shepherd’s House Church in Tullahoma. Rose enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and she was known as a great landscaper. She was a music lover and lover of animals, especially her dog, “Mocha”, but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Brock, Sr.; brothers, Richard Dale Jones, Lonnie Howard Jones, and Charles Bradford Jones; sister, Rita Sue Smith. She is survived by her children, John Weir, Cynthia Phillips, Bambi Weir, Dakota Brock, and honorary daughter, Amber Schoo; grandchildren, Shelley, Lucas, Ian, Andrew; and Sklila; great grandchildren, Anthony and Aaron; several nieces, nephews and extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Rose will be conducted on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Terry Everett officiating. Burial will follow in the Fountain Grove Cemetery in Morrison. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon on Wednesday, until time of service at the funeral home. Rose passed away on Sunday, April 14 at TriStar Southern Hills in Nashville after an extended illness.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brock family.

