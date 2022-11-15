MS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose late lead, game

Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders had a 36-30 lead and possession of the basketball with 4 minutes to play Monday afternoon in Manchester.

But Coffee County was outscored 9-1 in the final 4 minutes, losing the lead and the game 39-37. It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Raiders.

Coffee County took a 13-10 lead to close the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Kaysen Morgen and maintained the lead through the early part of the final period, at one point leading by 8.

But Warren County would not go away. The Lady Pioneers got back to back 3-pointers from Addison Steakley to tie the game at 36-36 with 2:15 to play, then Steakley free throws pushed Warren County in front. She finished with a team-high 15 points.

Coffee County got a free throw from Lilly Matherne to cut the deficit to 39-37 with 5 seconds to play. But Matherne missed her second free throw and the Lady Raiders didn’t get another realistic look at the basket. CMS managed only 4 points in the final period.

Matherne led all scorers with 19 points.

The Lady Raiders had foul trouble issues and turnover problems. Sixth grade point guard Jenslee Nogodula picked up her 4th foul in the first half and was forced to sit in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders had 14 turnovers on the afternoon – 9 coming in the second half. The Lady Raiders led 24-17 at half.

Jenslee Nogodula and Morgen each scored 6 points for CMS while Jaydee Nogodulua, Adalyn Clark and Hayleigh Harris each had 2.

Coffee County falls to 8-1 on the year and 5-1 in CTC play with the loss. They will play Westwood Friday night at 6 p.m. at Coffee County Central High School. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.