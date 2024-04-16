Mrs. Sheila Ann Bevel of Tullahoma passed away on Friday, April 12th, 2024 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 73. Sheila was born in Shelbyville, TN to the late James Charles and Anna Turner Smith. Sheila grew up in the beautiful little community of Awalt, in the gently rolling hills of Franklin County. She was baptized into the Christian faith in the creek running through the valley on a warm summer day with others from the Awalt Methodist Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Tullahoma High School. During her life, Sheila touched many lives as a caregiver. In addition to her three children, she impacted the lives of many other children who came through her door. In later years she cared for the elderly while working at Home Instead. She was very focused on providing them with the care they needed. Sheila was also a beloved member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She enjoyed helping in the community, and loved going places with her children, and the countless adventures she had over the years with her sister, friends, and many cousins. Sheila is survived by her son, Thomas Bevel; daughters, Cynthia Bevel and Lee Ellen Bevel; one sister, Donna Gosnell; niece: Kelly Troutt (Paul); nephew, Andrew Gosnell (Mandi); and great-nieces and nephews Luke, Katherine, and Harrison. Sheila is also survived by her beloved cats, Jingles and Tabbi, and grand-dog, Charlie. Visitation for Mrs. Bevel will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Friday, April 19th at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Sheila’s memory be made to 5 Loaves 4 Kids, PO Box 597, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or online at: https://www.5loaves4kidscharity.com/donate-now.html

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.