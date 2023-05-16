Connect with us

Mrs. Hellen Louise Prosser

Published

Mrs. Hellen Louise Prosser, age 93, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Monday, May 15, 2023, in Manchester.

Mrs. Prosser was born in Coffee Co., TN to her late parents Houston Thomas and Alma Mae Thomas. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Prosser was a loving mother and wife and was always there when needed the most.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Robert Prosser; siblings, Lionel Thomas, Mary Hackett, Gilbert Thomas, and Sarah Winton.

Mrs. Prosser is survived by sons, David Prosser and Robert Timothy Prosser; nieces and nephews, Regina Thomas, Glenn Thomas, Debbie Thomas, and Diane Thomas; grandchild, Robert David Prosser.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Noah’s Fork Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm at the church with burial to follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Prosser family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

