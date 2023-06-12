Mrs. Cheryl Lynn Cutshaw, age 56, of Morrison, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Cutshaw was born in Nashville, TN, to her late father, JD Jones, and surviving mother, Linda Owens Jones. She owned Cheryl’s Flowers in Manchester for 20 plus years. Mrs. Cutshaw and her husband, Mark, were both members of Temple Baptist Church. She was a very giving and caring person, always putting others before herself, and was loved by many people. Mrs. Cutshaw loved her family and loved spending time with them.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by father-in-law, BQ Cutshaw.

Mrs. Cutshaw is survived by her husband of 20 years, Mark Cutshaw; son, Jason (Carrie) Rigney; daughter, Courtney (Geoff) Bowen; grandson, Maverick Rigney; one granddaughter on the way, Isabella Rigney; aunts, Joann Howell, Henrietta Owens, and Judy Syler.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30pm on Thursday at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Burial will immediately follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cutshaw family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com