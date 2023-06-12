Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Cody, age 72, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Cody was born in Tullahoma, TN, to her late parents Lloyd Wayne Adams and Marie Ray Adams. She was a homemaker for all her life. Mrs. Cody loved reading her Bible every night and loved watching her Western shows. She loved her family very much, especially her grandkids. Mrs. Cody also loved being outside and working with her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Minnie V. Laws; sisters, Patsy J. Eason, Shirley S. Harmon, and Betty Gail Garner; grandchild, Storm Horton.

Mrs. Cody is survived by children, Tracy Branch, Amanda (Quentin) Horton, and Eric (Brandy) Cody; grandchildren, Kris Holt, Cheyenne Cody, Chevy Cody, Lexius Cody, Hunter Cody, Tasha Long, and Paul Laney; great grandchildren, Bailey & Bradley Holt, Abel, Erza, & Eli Long, Jordan Laney, and Zoey Klinsbeck; host of family and friends; special thank you to caregiver, Edna Estell.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Quentin Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cody family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com