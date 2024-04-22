Mrs. Barbara Ann Neeley Trammell

Barbara Ann Neeley Trammell, age 81 of Manchester, was born on November 11, 1942, to the late Sherman and Julia Irene Qualls, in Manchester. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Barbara enjoyed flower gardening and cooking, and she was a cancer survivor for many years.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Qualls. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roy Lee Trammell; sons, Terry Layne Neeley (Rebecca), and Layne Neeley, Jr.; daughters, Glenda Mangrum, Renee McCart, and Sherry Neeley; stepdaughters, Jennifer, Chrissy, and Shirley Trammell; grandchildren, Christopher Sherrill, Pamala Jones, Jason McCart (Venessa), Justin McCart, Jessica Neeley, Terry Neeley, Jr., Kimberly Neeley, and Crystal Neeley Hill; 19 great grandchildren, and 6 great great-grandchildren; several extended family members and a host of friends.

As per Barbara’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com