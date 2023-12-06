Mr. Terry Lee Miller, II, age 35, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Terry was born in Nashville, TN, to his surviving parents, Terry and Mala Miller. Terry loved music, video games, and loved animals, especially his pet dogs, Katy and Zoe. He also loved God and attended Victory Baptist Church.

Terry was preceded in death by grandparents, TJ Miller, Marilyn J. Trail, Lloyd Bryant; uncles, Greg Miller and Charles Bryant.

In addition to his parents, Terry is survived by grandmothers, Dorothy Bryant and Dorothy Foster; aunts and uncles, Kimberly Deberry, Greg and Dana Bryant, Teddy Bryant, and Gary Bryant; several cousins and extended family; pet dogs, Katy and Zoe.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com