Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Mr. Terry Lee Miller II

Published

Mr. Terry Lee Miller, II, age 35, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Terry was born in Nashville, TN, to his surviving parents, Terry and Mala Miller. Terry loved music, video games, and loved animals, especially his pet dogs, Katy and Zoe. He also loved God and attended Victory Baptist Church.

Terry was preceded in death by grandparents, TJ Miller, Marilyn J. Trail, Lloyd Bryant; uncles, Greg Miller and Charles Bryant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to his parents, Terry is survived by grandmothers, Dorothy Bryant and Dorothy Foster; aunts and uncles, Kimberly Deberry, Greg and Dana Bryant, Teddy Bryant, and Gary Bryant; several cousins and extended family; pet dogs, Katy and Zoe.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023