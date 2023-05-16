Connect with us

Obituaries

Mr. Randy Dale Wilhoite Sr.

Published

Mr. Randy Dale Wilhoite Sr., age 53, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Wilhoite was born in Tullahoma, TN, to his late father Jacob William Wilhoite, Sr. and surviving mother Faye McCullough Wilhoite. He worked in maintenance for the Nissan corporation in Smyrna, TN. Mr. Wilhoite was baptized in the Church of Christ as a kid. He loved his farm, his calves, and always put everyone else first. Mr. Wilhoite was a hard worker and always spoke his mind. He was the most loving and caring person and always had a smile on his face. Mr. Wilhoite was also known to be a prankster.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by uncles, Captain Jeff McCullough, Raymond Rhoton, Robert Wilhoite; aunt, Ginny Cunningham; grandparents, JD and Ezell McCullough and Granny Fannie Wilhoite.

Mr. Wilhoite is survived by his mother, Faye Wilhoite; son, Randy Dale (Sheel) Wilhoite, Jr.; daughters, Brandi Marie (Hunter) Johnson and Erica Dale Wilhoite; brother, Jacob “Jake” Wilhoite, Jr.; ex wife and mother of his three children, Ann Marie Releford; grandchildren, Kaydan, Sofia, Khrystian, Boogie, Nayeli, Caliana, Angel, Jaina, and Sage.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Visitation will also be held Friday, May 19, 2023, from 12:00pm noon until the funeral service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Holland Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilhoite family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

