Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Mr. Nickey Lee Shelton

Published

Nickey Lee Shelton, age 75 of Manchester, was born on February 25, 1949, in Woodbury, TN, to the late Lester and Bessie Shelton. He was a paver operator for the state of Tennessee for Rutherford County until his retirement. Nickey enjoyed riding around in his truck, and before his declining health, turkey hunting.

In addition to his parents, Lester and Bessie, Nickey is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Lee Shelton, son, Rusty Lee Shelton, brother, Jerry Lee Shelton, and sisters, Mary Edith Vanatta, and Marcia Paulette Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Jenine Lee Johnson and her husband, Van; grandchildren, Megan Hollandsworth (Larry), Taylor Reed (Jerry), Savannah Johnson, Nikki Shelton, Ashley Shelton, Rusty Shelton, Jr., and Jonathon Shelton; great grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Mooneyham, and Chandler and Greyson Reed, Kelsie and Kensley Shelton, Dalton Parham, Braxton Shelton, and Eastyn Shelton; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Per Nickey’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023