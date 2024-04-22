Mr. Nickey Lee Shelton

Nickey Lee Shelton, age 75 of Manchester, was born on February 25, 1949, in Woodbury, TN, to the late Lester and Bessie Shelton. He was a paver operator for the state of Tennessee for Rutherford County until his retirement. Nickey enjoyed riding around in his truck, and before his declining health, turkey hunting.

In addition to his parents, Lester and Bessie, Nickey is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Lee Shelton, son, Rusty Lee Shelton, brother, Jerry Lee Shelton, and sisters, Mary Edith Vanatta, and Marcia Paulette Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Jenine Lee Johnson and her husband, Van; grandchildren, Megan Hollandsworth (Larry), Taylor Reed (Jerry), Savannah Johnson, Nikki Shelton, Ashley Shelton, Rusty Shelton, Jr., and Jonathon Shelton; great grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Mooneyham, and Chandler and Greyson Reed, Kelsie and Kensley Shelton, Dalton Parham, Braxton Shelton, and Eastyn Shelton; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Per Nickey’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

