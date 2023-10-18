Connect with us

Mr. Johnny Lowery

Mr. Johnny Lowery, age 67, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Lowery was born in Tullahoma, TN, to his late parents William Harve Lowery and Beatrice Allen Lowery. He worked as a crew leader for Carrier for many years until retirement. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Mr. Lowery enjoyed knife collecting, song writing, telling stories, and watching football, especially the Tennessee Titans. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his kids and grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jo Lowery.

Mr. Lowery is survived by sons, Johnny Lewis Lowery and Eli (Ashley) Kidder; daughters, Jamie (John II) Fisher, Lacy (Jason) Evans, Jadea (Chuck) Neal, and Tracey (Richard) Burgess; brother, William (Crystal) Lowery; sister, Belinda Jaeger; fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 23, 2023, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. David Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery near Normandy, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowery family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

