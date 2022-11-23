Connect with us

News

MPD changes Christmas Parade route parking this year

Published

Manchester Police Department will be changing the parking along the parade route this year.

Please note that there will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. MPD will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. MPD asks that you park in the left lane instead of the turning lane. MPD will separate both lanes with cones and leave the right lane/shoulder open for traffic traveling south.

The parade route will be the same, hopefully this will create a safer space between pedestrians and the parade vehicles. DO NOT leave your vehicle unattended on Hwy. 41 at any point. Vehicles left unattended before and/or after the parade may be towed at the owner’s expense. Thank you for your cooperation. Attached is a picture of an example of parking for the parade.

The Manchester Christmas Parade is scheduled for 11/26/22.

  • Lineup Starts at 5:00 PM
  • Judging of floats will start at 5:00 PM
  • Parade will start at 6:30 PM
  • Reminder: For safety reasons, do not throw candy from your vehicle/float. You are allowed to have someone walk along your entry and pass candy out.
