Motlow to close Soccer Regular Season with Family & Friends Weekend 

Published

The Motlow State Athletics Department will showcase its student-athletes in all sports this weekend when it celebrates Family & Friends Weekend on the Moore County campus. Admission is free for all events and the public is invited.

Activities will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday with the softball program playing an intrasquad scrimmage. The women’s soccer team will then play its final regular season match, hosting Polk State from Florida at 3 p.m. Sophomores will be recognized after the game.

On Saturday, baseball and basketball take center stage. The baseball team will play an intrasquad scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. at the Driver Baseball Complex. Inside Nisbett Center at 5 p.m., both basketball teams will play intrasquad scrimmages for a half, with a slam-dunk show, skills competition, and a three-point shooting contest between halves.

The Bucks have clinched the TCCAA women’s soccer regular season title and will host the first round of the Region 7 Tournament on Oct. 23. If #1 Motlow can beat #4 Dyersburg, then the Bucks will host the region finals on Oct. 26. The winner of the region advances to the NJCAA Central District Tournament.

Follow Motlow State Athletics at MotlowSports.com.

Motlow State Community College competes on the Division I level in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and compete in Region 7 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

