Motlow State Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Aviation Simulation Lab in Shelbyville

In partnership with Azure Flight Support, Motlow State Community College unveiled its new Aviation Simulation Lab located at the Middle Tennessee Education Center (MTEC) in Shelbyville.

“We are committed to education. This is exciting!” said Bedford County Mayor Chad Graham, “Motlow’s Aviation Lab is going to make a difference in the lives of people not even born yet.”

Motlow offers a full-motion flight simulator to help prepare students for the real-world sensations of flying. According to Redbird, “student pilots who learn flight skills in an aviation training device that provides accurate motion feedback transition to the real aircraft in less time because they know what it ‘feels like’ to fly. They are less anxious in the cockpit, have better touch on the controls, and know why you need the right rudder in the climb.”

Full-motion flight simulators provide a hands-on simulation experience before a discovery flight. During the simulator session, prospects can try their hand at any number of exciting scenarios.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to the full-motion simulator, Motlow also offers other simulation tools for all levels of learning.

The simulators will also allow students to conduct emergency procedures training in a safe location, which can’t be done in an actual aircraft due to safety limitations.

The Lab is open to anyone interested in pursuing their private pilot license or maintaining their currency rating. For more information or to register for simulator time, visit Motlow.edu/Aviation.