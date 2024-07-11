Connect with us

News

Motlow State Co-Hosts FAFSA Clinics

Published

tnAchieves, in partnership with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (THEC/TSAC), is providing 60+ Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) clinics in counties throughout the state. These events are open to the public and are designed to provide students and families with an opportunity to complete the 2024-2025 FAFSA prior to the August 1, 2024, TN Promise deadline.

Students and families should complete the 2024-2025 FAFSA at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible. Filing the FAFSA is not only a requirement for the TN Promise scholarship, but it is the primary application for all state and federal financial aid, including the Hope Scholarship, the Federal Pell Grant, and the Tennessee Student Assistance Award. Visit tnAchieves.org/FAFSA or CollegeForTN.org/FAFSA for helpful resources.

Below is a schedule of the upcoming FAFSA filing events co-hosted by tnAchieves and Motlow State. For questions, please email tnAchieves@tnAchieves.org and follow @tnAchieves on social media outlets for future updates.

Events in Motlow’s Service Area

  • Coffee County: Motlow State Community College (Main Campus) on 7/15/2024 from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
  • Dekalb County: Dekalb County High School on 7/23/2024 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Franklin County: TCAT Shelbyville (Franklin County Campus) on 7/22/2024 from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
  • Rutherford County: Motlow State Community College (Smyrna Campus) on 7/17/2024 from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
  • Rutherford County: Technology Engagement Center on 7/20/2024 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • Rutherford County: Motlow State Community College (Smyrna Campus) on 7/29/2024 from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
  • White County: Motlow State Community College (Sparta Campus) on 7/29/2024 from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

For questions and additional information, please contact Ben Sterling, tnAchieves Vice President of Content and Public Relations at ben@tnAchieves.org.

