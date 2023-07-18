UPDATE: Shelbyville Mother Charged with Fatally Strangling 12-Year-Old Son, Attempted Harm to 4-Year-Old

UPDATE: According to the Shelbyville Police, the mother from Shelbyville, Patricia Sylvester, has been charged after confessing to strangling her 12-year-old son to death and making an attempt to harm her 4-year-old son. The authorities are currently investigating this distressing case.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An update has been provided in the ongoing case involving the Shelbyville Police Department’s investigation into a suspicious death and the search for a missing 4-year-old child. Patricia and Rafael Sylvester, who were reported missing, have been located and confirmed to be safe. The investigation, however, remains active, and further information will be shared as it becomes available.

On the evening of July 17th, the Shelbyville Police Department responded to a distressing incident at a residence on Barksdale Lane. The father of a 12-year-old boy arrived home and tragically discovered his son unresponsive. Nearby residents rushed to assist the father and promptly called 911. Investigators are urgently seeking to speak with the mother of the deceased child and Rafael Sylvester, the 4-year-old sibling.

An endangered child alert was issued for Rafael Sylvester, who was reported missing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) also posted a missing person alert, urging the public’s assistance in locating 4-year-old Rafael Sylvester and his mother, Patricia

The recent update brings relief as Patricia and Rafael Sylvester have been found safe. However, the investigation into the suspicious death of the 12-year-old boy remains ongoing. Authorities will continue their diligent efforts, and further updates will be provided to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.