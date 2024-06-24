Mr. Morris Edward Floyd, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Friday, June 21, 2024, at his residence.

Mr. Floyd was born in Hoodoo, TN, to his late parents Cleabert Floyd and Lois Farless Floyd. Morris attended elementary school in Gnat Hill and after school, he started to work at Powers Farm Store. He worked as a sign manufacturer for MCA Sign for his career from where he ultimately retired. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, mowing yards and spending time with his lovely wife, Jean Floyd. He and his wife, Jean, were both members of Red Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Crosslin.

Morris is survived by his wife, Jean Floyd; sons, Terry (Teresa) Floyd, Larry (Glenda) Floyd; brother, Wayne (Geraldine) Floyd; brother-in-law, H.D. Crosslin; grandchildren, Lindsay (Andrew) Sain, Levi McGrew, Nicole (Danny) Fish, Aftin Parson, and Justin Parson; five great grandchildren; special caregivers, Meagan and Brittany Johnson and Ann Hayes.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 1:00pm from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Floyd family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com