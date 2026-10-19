More Than 1.5 Million Pounds of Hot Dogs, Bacon and Deli Meats Recalled Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a nationwide recall involving more than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, bacon, deli meats, sausage and other meat products over concerns they may have been stored at unsafe temperatures.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Kayem Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 1,584,361 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

The recall was announced Saturday, October 17, after a retail customer reported receiving products that were warm upon delivery earlier this month. An investigation found that a warehouse cooler used to store the products had experienced temperature problems.

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The recall includes dozens of products, including hot dogs, cocktail franks, kielbasa, bratwurst, bacon, ham, turkey, bologna, corned beef, chicken sausage, meatballs and other prepared meats.

Affected products were manufactured between March 31 and October 7, 2026, and distributed to retail stores and food service locations across the United States.

Products sold under several brand names are included in the recall, including Kayem, Al Fresco, Triple M, McKenzie, Deutschmacher, Jordan’s and Essem.

Consumers can identify potentially affected products by checking for the following establishment numbers inside the USDA inspection mark:

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EST. M/P 7839

EST. P 20935A

EST. M 9520

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recall. However, federal officials are concerned that some affected products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products is urged not to eat them. Instead, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers can find additional information and a complete list of affected products through the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website at www.fsis.usda.gov.