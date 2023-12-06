More details about Coffee County Rescue Squad fire

Chief George Chambers, Manchester City Fire & Rescue, told Thunder Radio that Manchester City Fire Crews responded to reports of a structural fire at approximately 8:28 PM on Monday, December 4, 2023.

MFD Crews arrived on scene and found heavy black smoke coming from the Rescue Squad building. MFD entered the building with attack lines and found the Rescue Squad Rehab ambulance on fire. Crews attacked the fire aggressively and were able to extinguish it quickly. The rest of the facility was evaluated and crews used fans to extract dense smoke from the facility.

Preliminary investigations indicate that fire damage was limited to the Rehab Ambulance, in addition to a lot of smoke damage and some water damage inside the facility.

No injuries to fire personnel or other personnel on scene, were reported.

Chief Chambers noted that assistance was provided by the Coffee County Communications Center, Manchester Police Department, Duck River Electric Membership Company, Elk River Public Utility District and additionally from members of the Rescue Squad and Coffee County Emergency Management agency.

Thunder Radio was able to speak to CCRS Chief Neal Simmons who had this to say:

In a surprise move, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman voted Tuesday night unanimously to give the CCRS $10,000 by the end of this week.