Sports

Moran blasts 2 homers as Raiders stay perfect on season

Published

Red Raider senior Aiden Robertson fires a pitch against Warren County Monday. Robertson earned the win on the mound, pitching 7 solid innings and striking out 12.

Coffee County senior catcher Caleb Moran blasted 2 home runs and knocked in 3 to lead the Coffee County Raider offense to a 5-0 win over Warren County Monday night in McMinnville.

Moran home runs came at good times for the Raiders, including a solo blast to lead off the game and give CHS a 1-0 lead. His second long ball came with two outs and nobody on in the top of the sixth.

That was plenty of offense for starting pitcher Aiden Robertson, who went the distance and only allowed 3 hits in the shutout win. Robertson struck out 12, using 99 pitches to get through the day. He only faced 4 batters over the minimum of 21. Robertson is now 3-0 on the year.

The Raiders improve to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in district play.

The Raiders picked up several extra base hits in the win, including doubles from Nate Rutledge, Robertson and Cole Pippenger. Carter McKenzie knocked in a run.

The series moves to Manchester Tuesday with a 6 p.m. first pitch.

