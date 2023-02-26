Moore County High School Senior Dies in Tragic Car Accident

Moore County High School is in mourning after a senior, Isaiah Petty, was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning. The accident occurred when a Kia Soul, driven by 20-year-old Kaden Smith, drove off the left side of State Route 55, hit a ditch, flipped over and struck a tree.

Petty, who was a passenger in the vehicle, tragically lost his life in the crash. According to a report from WTVF, Smith is facing criminal charges related to the incident.

The school released a statement expressing their condolences and asking the community to keep Petty’s family, friends and classmates in their prayers during this difficult time. The statement also encouraged everyone to cherish each moment of life, saying “Our lives are truly but a vapor.”

A vigil was held for Petty in front of the school on Sunday evening. Counselors and other professionals trained in dealing with grief and loss are available to help students and staff members cope with this tragic event.

The loss of Isaiah Petty has deeply affected the Moore County community. The school and local authorities are urging everyone to drive safely and responsibly, and to keep Petty’s memory alive by making positive contributions to their community.