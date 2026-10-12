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Moore County considers zoning, water and noise limits for data centers

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Moore County officials are developing regulations for data centers while a two-year moratorium remains in effect, according to reporting by Moore County Observer.

Planning and Zoning commissioners discussed potential restrictions Oct. 6 but took no final action. Proposed rules must still be drafted, reviewed and submitted to the Metro Council.

Ideas included placing data centers in heavy industrial zoning, limiting building heights to 35 feet and requiring 500-foot separation from residential areas, schools and other densely populated locations.

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Commissioners also considered closed-loop cooling, restrictions on backup power and a proposed 100,000-gallon water limit whose terms remain unresolved. Noise limits could include a 60-decibel ceiling measured 500 feet away, with a lower nighttime threshold.

Board members said regulations are needed in case the moratorium faces a successful legal challenge.

*Source: Moore County Observer — “Moore County begins writing the rules for data centers.”

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