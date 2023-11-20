Connect with us

News

Monteagle Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Published

 An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad and the Monteagle Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Grundy County man, charged with the sexual exploitation of an underage female.

On November 13th, detectives with the Monteagle Police Department contacted special agents with the TBI ICAC team, after learning on November 10th about an account user that had been receiving child sexual abuse material from underage girls via Snapchat. Agents developed additional information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Through that tip, agents learned that Austin Olszewski was engaged in making threats to post photos of a minor if she did not send him more child sex abuse material, a process often referred to as sextortion.

On November 14th, TBI agents and Monteagle officers arrested Austin Tyler Olszewski (DOB 03/30/1999). He was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. Olszewski was booked into the Grundy County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have had communication with Snapchat account t_rexbaby21 is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

