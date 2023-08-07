Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Monday Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power in Coffee, surrounding counties

Published

Shortly before noon on Monday, August 7th, intense storms ravaged the Coffee County area. Storm damage took out power, traffic lights and cable services. Multiple downed trees made some roads impassible.

At one point Duck River Electric Membership’s Outage Map showed nearly 30% of Coffee County customers without power. The Coffee County School bus garage posted on their Facebook page that a number of roads were inaccessible due to storm damage (Jernigan’s Branch Road, Norton’s Branch Road, Lawrence Branch Road) and would not be accessible by buses. Parents with addresses on those roads were encouraged to pick up their children from school.

Meanwhile, Manchester Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn told Thunder Radio news that his schools were not closing on Monday, but parents of students at Westwood Elementary and Westwood Middle were welcome to pick up their students if they wanted. Those schools were without power from about noon through the rest of the afternoon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The US National Weather service had issued a tornado watch at 11 AM for parts of Tennessee and North Carolina until 6 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Coffee County at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews were active and visible in many areas. Neighbors helping neighbors remove debris and right toppled yard items were seen as well.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023