MONDAY SCOREBOARD: Westwood boys, Coffee Middle girls get conference wins

Both Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle School were in action on the road Monday night – the with the CMS girls and Westwood boys bringing home wins.

CMS Lady Raiders 34, Warren County 31

The Lady Raiders took a bit of a scare, but remained unbeaten. The Lady Raiders only had 12 points in a bad-shooting first half but eventually pulled out a 34-31 win.

Eighth grader Hayleigh Harris paced CMS with 11 points and Jenslee Nogodula added 8.

The Lady Raiders improve to 5-0 on the season with the win. They will host Stewarts Creek in non-conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday night. That game will be broadcast on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

CMS Red Raiders 39, Warren County 52

Coffee Middle scrapped all night and trailed by only one at the half, 23-22. But Warren County outscored the Raiders 29-17 in the second half to pull away.

Jerrod Morgan and Jack Oliver led the Raiders with 10 points apiece. Jaxon Pruitt added 7.

The Raiders waited until the fourth quarter for their lowest output of the night, managing only 7 in the frame.

They will host Stewarts Creek in non-conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. That game will be broadcast on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Westwood Lady Rockets 24, Cascade 38

A 21-13 halftime lead was too much to overcome as the Westwood Lady Rockets fell in conference play, 38-24 Monday night.

Zallona Dillard paced Westwood with 9 points.

Only 13 of Westwood’s points came from the field – the remainder at the free throw line. Westwood was 9 of 24 at the line.

Westwood Rocket Boys 42, Cascade 25

The offensive production was once again spread out amongst the team for the Westwood Rockets.

Brady Christian went off for 15 points – 10 coming in the second quarter – to lead Westwood to a 42-25 in over Cascade in Wartrace.

In total, seven different Rockets got into the scorebook.

Isaiah Buchanan scored 7 points – all in the second half. Mason Troxler scored 6, Caleb Hill 5, Kaden Ingle 4, Zeke Jones 3 and Bridger Gray 2.

The Rockets are now 9-2. They will host East Tullahoma on Wednesday.