MONDAY SCOREBOARD: Raider baseball drops opener; Westwood falls to Forrest

CHS RED RAIDERS 6, RIVERDALE 15

Three early errors cost the Red Raiders a big second inning and they could never recover in a 15-6 loss to Riverdale Monday in their season opener at Powers Field in Manchester.

Riverdale put up a 5 spot in the second inning – most of it fueled by a two-out error that could have ended the inning with minimal damage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County scored four runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth, but Riverdale responded with 3 in the sixth and seventh to end all doubt.

Cole Pippenger knocked in a pair for the Raiders and was one of four CHS players with extra base hits, joining Brady Daugherty, Colter Neel and Nate Rutledge with doubles.

Timothy Henderson was tagged with the loss – allowing 5 over 1.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Davis McKenzie went 3.1 innings in relief and Boone Floyd worked the final 1.2. Trey turner tossed a third of an inning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders (0-1) will get back to it Thursday at Siegel.

WESTWOOD 8, FORREST 10

Westwood saw a one-run lead dissipate when Forrest scored two runs in each of the final two innings in a 10-8 loss Monday evening.

Westwood struggled defensively, committing 8 errors. Forrest won the game on just 4 offensive hits. Forrest scored at least one run in every inning except the first.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mason Hastings was the tough-luck loser on the mound – allowing 7 runs on just 3 hits. Only 2 runs were earned. He struck out 3 batters and walked 2 over 5.1 innings of work.

Hastings knocked in a pair of runs on a hit.

The loss drops the Rockets to 1-2 on the season. They travel to Harris Tuesday.