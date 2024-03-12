MONDAY ROUNDUP: Westwood, Coffee Middle softball both fall at home

Westwood 1, Cascade 3

Cascade scored 2 in the second inning and 1 in the third and held on to beat Westwood 3-1 in the Lady Rockets’ season opener Monday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio on the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.

Westwood’s lone run came in the bottom of the second. Addi Teal walked and eventually worked her way around to the plate.

Both pitchers were solid. Westwood managed just two hits – singles from Channing Gannon and Annie Carden.

Maddi Scott was tough in the circle for Westwood – striking out 9 in the loss.

COFFEE MIDDLE 2, FORREST 4

Coffee Middle was outhit 7-3 and ended up losing a home decision to Forrest 4-2.

Genna Sadler singled home Taley Hardin in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. Hardin was running for Briley Jernigan, who opened the inning with a double – the only extra base hit for the Lady Raiders.

But FMS added single runs in the fifth and seventh to pull away.

Briley Apicella and Briley Jernigan combined to work 7 innings in the circle for Coffee Middle.

All four Forrest runs were earned. Apicella scattered 4 hits over 3 innings while walking 2 and striking out 2. Jernigan allowed 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 5 in four innings of work.

WESTWOOD BASEBALL 8, CASCADE 3

The Rocket baseball team pounded out 5 runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 8-3 road win at Cascade Monday night.

Brady Christian doubled and knocked in three for the Rockets in the win.

Tucker Linzey earned the win for the Rockets. Linzey allowed just 1 hit over 5 innings and struck out 3. Christian tossed the final two innings.

