MONDAY PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Area scores from Monday, November 27, 2023.
Westwood Girls 24, Community 36
Westwood returned from Thanksgiving break and struggled out of the gate with turnovers and free-throw problems.
Monday at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester, the Lady Rockets were 6-of-17 at the free throw line and turned the ball over 18 times in a 36-24 loss to Community.
Zallona Dillard led Westwood with 10 points. Allison Russ added 5 and Jerzee Ferrell 4.
The loss drops the Lady Rockets to 4-10 on the year.
Westwood Boys 51, Community 27
The Westwood Rockets took a 7 point halftime lead and turned it into a 24-point blowout win over Community at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester Monday.
The big difference came at the free-throw line. The Rockets went 19-of-23 at the stripe.
Zeke Jones scored 15 and Mason Troxler added 14 in the win, improving Westwood to 15-2.
Coffee Middle Girls 55, East Tullahoma 21
Coffee Middle jumped in front of East Tullahoma 35-4 and cruised to a 55-21 win.
Jenslee Nogodula and her 19 points led the way, with Adalyn Clark pouring in 16.
Coffee Middle remains unbeaten and will host Rockvale in non-conference play Tuesday at 6 p.m.