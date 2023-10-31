Connect with us

MONDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Westwood gets sweep over Liberty; Coffee Middle girls escape Harris

Published

Allison Russ goes up for a layup Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. -- Photo by Josh Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

Westwood Lady Rockets 47, Liberty 33

Westwood’s Lady Rockets shook the early season winless woes and took it to visiting Liberty Monday night, beating the Lady Patriots 47-33 in a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Offensively, Westwood spread out the production with 8 different Lady Rockets getting points on the board – led by Allison Russ with a 10-point night.

Jerzee Ferrell put up a 9-point effort, Amelia Johnson and Addi Teal 6 apiece and Carter Trail had 5 big second half points.

Kylie Evans and Mia Ahlijah pitched in 2 apiece.

The big story behind the Rocket win was the defense. Westwood forced 29 Liberty turnovers in the winning effort and led throughout: taking a 6-2 lead after a quarter and a 21-9 advantage into the halftime break.

Westwood Rocket Boys 48, Liberty 20

It could have been worse.

Westwood spanked Liberty to the tune of a 42-9 halftime lead and then put it in cruise control for a 48-20 win over the Patriots in Manchester Monday night.

Westwood was in control early and never let up. The Rockets led 29-5 after a quarter behind a solid first-half performance from Zeke Jones, who scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the first half. Kaden Ingle joined Jones in double figures with a 10-point game.

Mason Troxler added 8 points and Caleb Hill 7.

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDERS 40, HARRIS 33

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders fought off a conference challenge Monday night, beating Harris 40-33 in Manchester.

Jenslee Nogodula led CMS with 13 point, Adalyn Clark pitched in 9 and Hayleigh Harris 8.

The win moves CMS to 3-0 on the young season. The Lady Raiders struggled at the charity stripe in the win, shooting 8-of-25.

