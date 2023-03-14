MONDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Westwood baseball gets road win; Raider soccer drops opener

AREA RESULTS FROM MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2023
WESTWOOD BASEBALL 10, FORREST 2
The Westwood Rockets exploded for 6 runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to pick up a 10-2 road conference win Monday night.
Westwood got two RBI performances from Kaysen Lowery and Ayden VanWinkle. Meanwhile, Keller Hatfield ripped a pair of hits and scored twice.
As a team, Westwood outhit Forrest 9-2 and Forrest helped out with 4 errors.
Lowery was the winning pitcher, allowing 2 earned runs on no hits over 4.1 innings of work. He struck out 7.
Elijah Vernon cleaned up in relief, holding Forrest scoreless over 2.2 innings of 2-hit relief while striking out 7.
COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS SOCCER 0, WEBB SCHOOL 6
The Raiders dropped their season opener at Webb 6-0 Monday night.
Coffee County comes home for a 5:30 p.m. start against Cumberland County Tuesday.
CMS Tennis Boys 3, Moore County 0
CMS Tennis Girls 5, Moore County 3
Westwood Soccer – postponed
CHS Baseball vs. Cookeville – postponed. Will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.