MONDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Westwood baseball gets road win; Raider soccer drops opener

Published

Manny Gonzales (Thunder Radio photo by Stan Rogers)

AREA RESULTS FROM MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2023

WESTWOOD BASEBALL 10, FORREST 2

The Westwood Rockets exploded for 6 runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to pick up a 10-2 road conference win Monday night.

Westwood got two RBI performances from Kaysen Lowery and Ayden VanWinkle. Meanwhile, Keller Hatfield ripped a pair of hits and scored twice.

As a team, Westwood outhit Forrest 9-2 and Forrest helped out with 4 errors.

Lowery was the winning pitcher, allowing 2 earned runs on no hits over 4.1 innings of work. He struck out 7.

Elijah Vernon cleaned up in relief, holding Forrest scoreless over 2.2 innings of 2-hit relief while striking out 7.

COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS SOCCER 0, WEBB SCHOOL 6

The Raiders dropped their season opener at Webb 6-0 Monday night.

Coffee County comes home for a 5:30 p.m. start against Cumberland County Tuesday.

CMS Tennis Boys 3, Moore County 0

CMS Tennis Girls 5, Moore County 3

Westwood Soccer – postponed

CHS Baseball vs. Cookeville – postponed. Will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.

