MONDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Golf gets sweep; CMS baseball and softball roll

COFFEE MIDDLE 11.5, FAYETTEVILLE .5

Coffee Middle golf nearly made it a perfect sweep over Fayetteville Monday, winning 11.5 flags to 0.5 at WillowBrook Golf Course.

The pairings of Luke Lowe, Elijah Carter; Riley Keele, Rylan Melson; Eli Williams and Dax Carney all won 3 flags to none. Levi Rossman and Brandon Thomas picked up 2.5 flags.

The secures a regular season conference championship for Coffee Middle.

WESTWOOD 10, FRANKLIN COUNTY 2

The Westwood Rocket golf team rolled to a 10-2 win over Franklin County at WillowBrook.

Blaine Bonner, Preston Vickers and Casen Francisco won 3-0. The group of Danica Fleenor, Karsyn Riddle and Mackenzie Ragland; and Gabriel Bonner and Bridger Gray each earned 2.5 flags. The pairing of Cooper Hinson and Easton Hinson won 2-0.

Coffee Middle Softball 11, Tullahoma 0

Coffee Middle softball opened the area tournament with an 11-0 beating of Tullahoma Monday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders outhit the Cats 9-1. Briley Apicella earned the win in the circle with a solid defense behind her, striking out 4 over 5 innings of work.

Briley Jernigan knocked in 4 on a pair of hits, including a double.

The Lady Raiders play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Coffee Middle Baseball 2, Warren County 0

Single runs in the second and third innings were enough for the Raider baseball team to open the area tournament with a 2-0 win over Warren County.

Auggie Lynch and Ethan Arnold held down the shutout performance on the mound. Lynch struck out 8 over 5 innings of work and only allowed a hit. Arnold tossed 2 innings of 1-hit relief and struck out 3.

Coffee Co Central Softball 3, Gordonsville 13

Coffee County Central struggled in their regular season finale, falling to Gordonsville 13-3 Monday night.

CHS managed just 1 hit in the loss – a 2 RBI double by Kara Wheeler.