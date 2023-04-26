Connect with us

MONDAY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Published

Westwood Rocket Elijah Vernon -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders sweep Tullahoma in double header

Coffee Middle softball swept rival Tullahoma 9-1 and 6-5 Tuesday night at home.

In game one the Lady Raiders got 2 RBI apiece from Maggie Montgomery and Cara Newlin. Montgomery had 2 hits in the win. The Lady Raiders scored in every inning but the first.

Maddi Scott struck out 4 and scattered 7 hits in the win.

In game 2the Lady Raiders fell behind 3-0, fought back and took a 6-3 lead then held on in the final inning. Tullahoma had the bases loaded with 2 outs but Scott settled down and closed the door.

Rocket baseball falls to Cascade in winner’s bracket finals

Down 2-0, Westwood gave up 4 in the 5th inning and 3 more in the 6th in a 9-2 loss to Cascade in the winner’s bracket finals of the DRVC tournament Tuesday at Liberty.

The Rockets made 4 defensive errors in the loss.

Elijah Vernon, Carter Bell, Jaden Dickens and Caleb Crouch all pitched for Westwood in the loss. Vernon went 4 innings – walking 5 and striking out 4. Only 4 of Cascade’s 9 runs were earned.

Bell and Ayden VanWinkle knocked in runs for the Rockets. Bell and Kaysen Lowery each doubled.

The Rockets will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Community and Eagleville – that game will be at Liberty.

