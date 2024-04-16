Connect with us

MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Raider baseball falls to Lincoln County, CMS soccer rolls over Westwood

Published

Red Raider third baseman Davis McKenzie cuts a runner down at the plate in the first inning Monday, April15, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

RED RAIDER BASEBALL 1, LINCOLN COUNTY 15

Not much went right for the Red Raiders Monday night at home against Lincoln County.

The Falcons busted the game open with a 7-run third, including a grand slam and the Raiders managed just 2 hits in a 15-1 loss. It was the 5th straight loss for the Raiders and their 3rd straight in District 9-4A play.

Raider pitchers allowed 14 hits and walked 10 batters.

Timothy Henderson was tagged with the loss – allowing 5 earned and 9 hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Isaiah Deadman, Beau Murray and Matt Moore cleaned up the game.

The Raiders will play at Lincoln County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CMS Golf 10.5, WMS golf 1.5

Coffee County Middle golf got a 10.5 flags to 1.5 flag win over Westwood Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course.

The CMS groups of Levi Rossman, Myles McIntosh; Dax Carney and Eli Williams got clean sweeps. Red Raiders Riley Keele and Rylan Melson got 2 flags and Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter captured 2.5 flags.

For Westwood, it was Blaine Bonner and Preston Vickers getting a flag. Rockets Gabriel Bonner, Casen Francisco and Karsyn Riddle nabbed a half flag.

CHS Boys Tennis 5, Marshall County 2

Liam Brown 0-8

Nolan Sussen 8-2

Xavier Blomquist 8-6

Austin Dockery 8-6

Olley Todd 8-4

Xander Blomquist / Olley Todd 9-7

Liam Brown / Nolan Sussen 3-8

Lady Raider Tennis 2, Marshall County 5

Rylea McNamara 8-5

Sofie Lopez and Madalyn Black 8-6

