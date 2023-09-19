MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Raider volleyball spanks Warren County; Freshman football shuts down Cannon County; Westwood volleyball drops Fayetteville

Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball followed up a 3-2 weekend in the Dream for Weave Southern Slam with a 3-0 thrashing of Warren County Monday night in Manchester – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Coffee County controlled the match from start to finish. Warren County was never able to hold the lead at any meaningful time. Coffee County won 25-16, 25-14 and 25-19. The win completed the season sweep of the PIoneers.

The big difference in the game was Coffee County’s impressive service game. The Lady Raiders served in at 90% and rattled off a season-high 15 aces as a team. Madison Pruitt served up 6 aces, Zowee Dillard 4 and Rylee Clark 3.

“Best night serving for us all year I would say,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor.

The Lady Raiders spread out production at the net with 35 team kills. Dillard led the way with 9 kills and birthday girl Rylee Clark was right behind her with 8. Sophomore Morgen Spears came off the bench and pitched in 6 kills and Pruitt even had 5. Pruitt had 25 assists.

Coffee County will host Lincoln County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lady Raider Rylee Clark (right) ties the ball up over the net against Warren County Monday night, Sept. 18, 2023 — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

WESTWOOD VOLLEYBALL WRAPS SEASON WIN WIN

Westwood volleyball closed its season with junior varsity and varsity wins at Fayetteville Monday night.

The Lady Rocket JV won in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-23. Meanwhile, varsity won in three sets 25-17, 22-25 and 15-8 to complete the season sweep of the Tigers.

Westwood will play in the conference tournament Monday at Eagleville. Opponent and time TBD.

RAIDER FRESHMAN FOOTBALL SHUTS DOWN CANNON COUNTY

The CHS Raider freshman football team went on the road and shut down Cannon County 27-0 Monday night.

An early touchdown by Grayson Sadler got the Raiders on the board and they never looked back.

CHS got a pair of Touchdowns from Kaysen Lowery and an interception by Jacob Mullens returned for a touchdown.