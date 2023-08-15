Connect with us

MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Coffee County Golf, CMS volleyball get wins; Rocket volleyball falls in opener

Carter Trail (left) and Zallona Dillard (rigth) with Westwood softball. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

COFFEE COUNTY GOLF THUMPS LINCOLN COUNTY

Coffee County Central golf brought home a road win in boys play Monday – with the Raiders beating Lincoln County 166-210 in a 9-hole match at Pebble Creek.

The Raiders were paced by a stellar 37 from sophomore Noah Costello. Brady Dagherty was right on his heels with a 39, Jack Stowe shot 40 and senior Beau Murray carded 44 to round out the scoring for the Raiders.

The Lady Raiders fell 12 strokes short of a win – getting a 51 from Leah Kate Sullivan and 56 from Araya Hughes.

CMS volleyball stays perfect

Coffee County Middle volleyball remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 beating of visiting Harris Middle Monday.

Coffee County improves to 3-0 win the win – outscoring Harris 25-14 and 25-7 in the best of three match. CMS junior varsity also won, 25-10, 14-25 and 15-6.

Coffee Middle will host Warren County Tuesday at 6 p.m. – that match can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App.

Westwood volleyball drops opener

Westwood drew a tough season opening match – hosting powerhouse Eagleville at Joel Vinson Gymnasium Monday (a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series).

The Lady Rockets sruggled to get control of the service and serve-return game, losting 2-0 (11-25, 9-25).

Westwood will be back in action Wednesday at Forrest.

LISTEN TO A REPLAY OF MONDAY’S WESTWOOD VS. EAGLEVILLE MATCH.

Coffee County Central volleyball cancelled

CHS volleyball was scheduled to open the season against Cannon County in Manchester Monday.

However, a water issue at the high school forced cancellation of the season opener for the Lady Raiders.

CHS will now open its season Thursday, Aug. 17 at Franklin County.

