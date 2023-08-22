MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: CMS volleyball and CHS freshman football pick up wins; Westwood falls in soccer, volleyball

FRESHMAN CHS RED RAIDER FOOTBALL 14, FRANKLIN COUNTY 12

Coffee County football left Franklin County with another tight victory. After the CHS varsity won Friday night, the Freshman Raiders left Winchester with a 14-12 victory in their pocket Monday night.

Freshman quarterback Kaysen Lowery connected once with Jett Trussler and again with Jacob Mullens for touchdown tosses in the win. Lowery ran in the two-point conversion on the second touchdown to make the difference in the game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS volleyball stays perfect

Make it 6 in a row for the Coffee Middle volleyball team to open the season. The Lady Raiders dropped North 2-0, winning 25-10 and 25-16. CMS junior varsity won 2-1.

Westwood soccer loses to Community 10-1

The Lady Rocket soccer team went to Community and fell behind 5-0 in the first half before eventually losing 10-1 to the Viqueens of Community.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Knowley Cox scored the only goal for Westwood in the loss.

Lady Rocket volleyball barely misses on conference win

Westwood volleyball fell to 0-3 on the season – but it was close Monday at Community. The Lady Rockets dropped the first set 7-25, but battled back for a 25-18 win and in the third and final set, fell just short in a 14-16 loss.

JV lost 8-25 and 18-25.