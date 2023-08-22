Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: CMS volleyball and CHS freshman football pick up wins; Westwood falls in soccer, volleyball

Published

Adalyn Clark

FRESHMAN CHS RED RAIDER FOOTBALL 14, FRANKLIN COUNTY 12

Coffee County football left Franklin County with another tight victory. After the CHS varsity won Friday night, the Freshman Raiders left Winchester with a 14-12 victory in their pocket Monday night.

Freshman quarterback Kaysen Lowery connected once with Jett Trussler and again with Jacob Mullens for touchdown tosses in the win. Lowery ran in the two-point conversion on the second touchdown to make the difference in the game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS volleyball stays perfect

Make it 6 in a row for the Coffee Middle volleyball team to open the season. The Lady Raiders dropped North 2-0, winning 25-10 and 25-16. CMS junior varsity won 2-1.

Westwood soccer loses to Community 10-1

The Lady Rocket soccer team went to Community and fell behind 5-0 in the first half before eventually losing 10-1 to the Viqueens of Community.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Knowley Cox scored the only goal for Westwood in the loss.

Lady Rocket volleyball barely misses on conference win

Westwood volleyball fell to 0-3 on the season – but it was close Monday at Community. The Lady Rockets dropped the first set 7-25, but battled back for a 25-18 win and in the third and final set, fell just short in a 14-16 loss.

JV lost 8-25 and 18-25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023