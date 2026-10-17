Mona Starr

Mona Lisa Battles Starr, age 72, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2026, under the gentle care of Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mona was born in Manchester, Tennessee, on August 24, 1954, to the late Grady Fred Battles and Treva Joyce Price Brown Battles. She was known throughout the community for her friendly smile and dedication to service during her years working at Krystal, the Walmart Deli, and KFC.

In her free time, Mona took great joy in simple pleasures. She loved tuning into her favorite soap operas, solving crossword puzzles, reading through recipe books, and watching the Food Network for new ideas to bring to her own kitchen, as cooking was one of her fondest passions.

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In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Dorothy Marie Battles, Charlie Starr, and LaVerne Perkins.

She is survived by her three sons, Dewayne Starr, Daniel Starr, and Scottie Starr; her siblings, Brenda Battles Brooks, Bobby Eugene (Nellie Ann Dillard) Battles, and Grady L. Battles; six cherished grandchildren, Shaleise Jernigan, Kyah Northcutt, Dewayne Starr Jr., Keymauri Starr, Shariah Starr, and Sierra Starr; her great-grandson, Rylan Feltman; as well as a host of loving extended family members and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Manchester Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with burial to proceed at Elam Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee.