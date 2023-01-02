Missing Shelbyville woman may be in Tullahoma

Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn.

Ms. Nunn has been missing since December 24, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the backside bedazzled, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair styled in a pixie cut, green eyes, pale white skin. She needs glasses and cannot see well without them.

It has been claimed by a party close Celia Nunn that she was allegedly in or around Tullahoma.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Celia Nunn please contact Detective Lt. Charles Merlo at the Shelbyville Police Department

at 931-684-5811.