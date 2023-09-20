MISSING PERSON IDENTIFIED IN BOATING FATALITY

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have identified the person pulled from the upper part of Percy Priest Lake in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2023.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a missing person report, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unoccupied aluminum v-hull boat in the West Fork area of Percy Priest. Officers performed a search and were able to locate the body of Gary Marcel, 61, of Murfreesboro, downstream of the vessel. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

Tennessee now has a total of 23 boating related fatalities on the year. This incident remains under investigation.