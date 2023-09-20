Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MISSING PERSON IDENTIFIED IN BOATING FATALITY

Published

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have identified the person pulled from the upper part of Percy Priest Lake in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2023.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a missing person report, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unoccupied aluminum v-hull boat in the West Fork area of Percy Priest. Officers performed a search and were able to locate the body of Gary Marcel, 61, of Murfreesboro, downstream of the vessel. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tennessee now has a total of 23 boating related fatalities on the year. This incident remains under investigation.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023