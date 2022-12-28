UPDATE: Missing Person found



** UPDATE!! As of 7:25 PM, MPD officers located Mr. Farrar and checked his welfare. Mr. Farrar is safe and has been found. Mr. Farrar is no longer listed as a missing person. **

Manchester Police officers recently took a report of a missing person. The missing male subject is identified as Raymond Lee Farrar. Farrar was last seen by family on December 16, 2022. Mr. Farrar advised family that he had been kicked out of his hotel room and would be homeless and would be walking around town.

Mr. Farrar is known to push around a shopping cart and has a small rat terrier dog – gray in color. Mr. Farrar has been entered as a missing person. If you know Mr. Farrar’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact Manchester Police Department at 728-2099. You can also send our Manchester Police Department Facebook page a private message. Investigator Benjamin Sneed is the lead investigator on this case, and can be reached at the above phone number.

Raymond Lee Farrar

White / Male

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 165

DOB: 11/16/59

** Photo provided by family. **