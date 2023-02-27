Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Minnie Vee Laws

Published

Mrs. Minnie Vee Laws, age 93, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Laws was born in Dandridge, TN, to her late parents Garrett Dukes and Ester Pruitt Dukes. She worked for Tennessee Apparel for most of her life until her retirement. Mrs. Laws loved to sew, make porcelain dolls, cook, and do needle point. She very much enjoyed spending time with her family including her puppy dog, Ester, and she loved to travel. Mrs. Laws was a member of the Apostolic Church of Restoration in Cowan, TN, and enjoyed attending there. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Marlin Gibson and Ray Laws; son, Stephen Cody; great grandchild, Storm Horton; siblings, Reba Pruitt, Louise Alford Dukes, and Louise Epley.

Mrs. Laws is survived by a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cody; grandchildren, Tracy Branch, Amanda (Quentin) Horton, Eric (Brandy) Cody, and Kris Holt; great grandchildren, Tosha Laney, Paul Laney, Cheyenne Cody, Chevy Cody, Lexius Cody, and Hunter Cody; special friends, Jack Hill, Matt and Katrina Hill and girls; a host of family and friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Lester Ashley officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Laws family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

3 days ago

News

REPORT: Shelbyville rescuers searching for man who jumped in Duck River, never resurfaced

According to a report from the Shelbyville Times Gazette, rescue workers in Shelbyville searched most of Thursday afternoon for a man who jumped into...

4 days ago

News

TEMA Encourages Tennesseans to Prepare for Severe Weather Threats

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) is Feb. 19-25, 2023, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are asking...

6 days ago