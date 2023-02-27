Mrs. Minnie Vee Laws, age 93, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Laws was born in Dandridge, TN, to her late parents Garrett Dukes and Ester Pruitt Dukes. She worked for Tennessee Apparel for most of her life until her retirement. Mrs. Laws loved to sew, make porcelain dolls, cook, and do needle point. She very much enjoyed spending time with her family including her puppy dog, Ester, and she loved to travel. Mrs. Laws was a member of the Apostolic Church of Restoration in Cowan, TN, and enjoyed attending there.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Marlin Gibson and Ray Laws; son, Stephen Cody; great grandchild, Storm Horton; siblings, Reba Pruitt, Louise Alford Dukes, and Louise Epley.

Mrs. Laws is survived by a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cody; grandchildren, Tracy Branch, Amanda (Quentin) Horton, Eric (Brandy) Cody, and Kris Holt; great grandchildren, Tosha Laney, Paul Laney, Cheyenne Cody, Chevy Cody, Lexius Cody, and Hunter Cody; special friends, Jack Hill, Matt and Katrina Hill and girls; a host of family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Lester Ashley officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Laws family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com