Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Millennium Repertory Company will hold audition for The Music Man

Published

Auditions for Meredith Willson’s The Music Man will be held:

Thursday, April 4, 6 PM

Saturday, April 6,  1 PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.


Director: Joel Longstreth

Music director: Roy Adams

Choreographer: Danelle Afflerbaugh


Performance dates:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

July 5 – 14

​The classic stage musical that follows con man Harold Hill as he arrives in the small town of River City, Iowa. Posing as a traveling music professor, Hill convinces the townsfolk to invest in a boys’ band, promising to transform their children into virtuoso musicians. However, Hill has no intention of delivering on his promise and plans to skip town with the money. As he becomes more entangled with the community, Hill unexpectedly finds himself falling for the local librarian, Marian Paroo.

​All roles are available: actors, singers, dancers and non-dancers.

Ages 8 and up. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Find more information here: https://www.millenniumrep.org/auditions

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023