Millennium Repertory Company will hold audition for The Music Man

Auditions for Meredith Willson’s The Music Man will be held:

Thursday, April 4, 6 PM

Saturday, April 6, 1 PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.



Director: Joel Longstreth

Music director: Roy Adams

Choreographer: Danelle Afflerbaugh

​

Performance dates:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

July 5 – 14

​The classic stage musical that follows con man Harold Hill as he arrives in the small town of River City, Iowa. Posing as a traveling music professor, Hill convinces the townsfolk to invest in a boys’ band, promising to transform their children into virtuoso musicians. However, Hill has no intention of delivering on his promise and plans to skip town with the money. As he becomes more entangled with the community, Hill unexpectedly finds himself falling for the local librarian, Marian Paroo.

​All roles are available: actors, singers, dancers and non-dancers.

Ages 8 and up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Find more information here: https://www.millenniumrep.org/auditions