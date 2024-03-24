Millennium Repertory Company will hold audition for The Music Man

Auditions for Meredith Willson’s The Music Man will be held:
Thursday, April 4, 6 PM
Saturday, April 6, 1 PM
Director: Joel Longstreth
Music director: Roy Adams
Choreographer: Danelle Afflerbaugh
Performance dates:
July 5 – 14
The classic stage musical that follows con man Harold Hill as he arrives in the small town of River City, Iowa. Posing as a traveling music professor, Hill convinces the townsfolk to invest in a boys’ band, promising to transform their children into virtuoso musicians. However, Hill has no intention of delivering on his promise and plans to skip town with the money. As he becomes more entangled with the community, Hill unexpectedly finds himself falling for the local librarian, Marian Paroo.
All roles are available: actors, singers, dancers and non-dancers.
Ages 8 and up.
Find more information here: https://www.millenniumrep.org/auditions