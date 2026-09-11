Mildred Katherine Gill, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

She was born on December 15, 1948, in Manchester, Tennessee, to the late Walter and Minnie Rollins. Mildred was a familiar, welcoming face in her community, having served and brightened the days of countless customers at the local gas station for over 27 years. She was a devout member of her church and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures—whether she was out fishing, enjoying a shopping trip, or spending precious time with her family. In recent years, Mildred and her husband, Jimmy, cherished taking mini vacations and traveling together to special spots, including trips through Kentucky, Magic Valley, and the Crossville Pumpkin Patch. Above all, her greatest joy was her role as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her siblings: Ray Rollins, Alvin Rollins, Revia Edwards, Rachel Moody, and Paula Hill.

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She is survived by her devoted husband of three and a half years, Jimmy Simmons; her loving children, son David Moody (Kelly), daughter Teresa Floyd (Jody), and daughter Melissa Gill; her sister, Maggie Dotson; along with many beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Manchester Funeral Home, with guests welcome to begin arriving at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Wilson County Funeral Home & Memorial Park.