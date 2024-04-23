MIDDLE SCHOOL SCOREBOARD: Coffee Middle, Westwood get golf wins; CMS softball rolls

COFFEE MIDDLE SOFTBALL 13, HARRIS 0

The Coffee Middle Lady Raider softball team ripped 11 hits and easily dispatched of visiting Harris 13-0 Monday night in Manchester.

Kenzie Shelton had a double, triple, knocked in 2 and scored twice in the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kiera Byers also knocked in a pair on two hits and scored twice.

Briley Apicella got the win in the circle – striking out 6 and allowing 1 hit.

COFFEE MIDDLE GOLF 8.5, ROCKVALE 3.5

CMS golf stepped out of conference play and got a 8.5 flag to 3.5 flag win over Rockvale Monday at WillowBrook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All four groups on the course got flags for the Raiders. Myles McIntosh and Levi Rossman as well as Riley Keele and Rylan Melson picked up 2.5 flags each on the day.

Dax Carney and Eli Williams each got 2 flags. Elijah Carter and Luke Lowe got 1.5 flags.

WESTWOOD 10.5 FLAGS, FAYETTEVILLE 1.5 FLAGS

Westwood dominated Fayetteville 10.5 flags to 1.5 at Pebble Creek Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Three groups had perfect scores for Westwood: Fabriel Bonner, Casen Francisco; Easton Hinson, Bridger Gray, Cooper Hinson; Danica Fleenor, Mackenzie Ragland and Karsyn Riddle.

The group of Blaine Bonner and Preston Vickers picked up 1.5 flags.