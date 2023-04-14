MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Westwood baseball, CMS softball pick up Thursday wins

Westwood blows past Liberty to lock up 4th in DRVC

The Rockets scored 9 in the first and 8 in the 7th to blowout Liberty 19-3 Thursday behind a 16-hit performance.

Elijah Vernon, Caleb Crouch and Kaysen Lowery all had 3 RBI each for the Rockets in the win. Crouch had 4 hits including a double and Vernon logged a home run.

Vernon also picked up the win on the mound. He struck out 3 and allowed 1 hit and no runs over 3 innings of work.

The Rockets lock up 4th out of 10 in the regular season DRVC standings. They will host a first round game against Eagleville in the DRVC tournament Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m.

CMS softball hangs on to drop Stewarts Creek 5-3

Coffee County scored 4 runs in the third inning and held on from there to beat Stewarts Creek in Smyrna Thursday afternoon, 5-3.

Maggie Montgomery turned in another big day at the plate with 3 RBI, a double and a run scored.

Cara Newlin and Maddi Scott split time in the circle for CMS.