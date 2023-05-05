Connect with us

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Raiders win area championship; softball places second

Published

Jaxon Pruitt - Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

The Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team scored six runs early then held on to beat Harris 6-2 in the Area 6 Championship Thursday night at CMS.

August Lynch, Kasen Morrison and Grayson Sadler all doubled; Lynch knocked in a pair of runs for the Raiders.

Boone Floyd got the start and earned the win. Floyd struck out 6 over 5 innings while scattering a pair of hits and 2 earned runs.

Audie Nicoll got a 2-inning save, allowing just 1 hit in an otherwise perfect 2 frames. He struck out a pair.

The CMS Raiders will now host the winner of Oakland and Page Wednesday, May 10 in the first round of the sectional tournament.

CMS softball loses heartbreaker in area title

The CMS Lady Raiders took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh and final inning. But the Lady Pioneers scored 3 in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, then won on a walk-off single in the 8th with 2 outs to give Warren County the 5-4 win in the Area 6 Championship Thursday.

Madi Scott went all 7.2 innings for CMS. She allowed 11 hits and struck out 5. Only 2 of Warren County’s 5 runs were earned.

The Lady Raiders will travel in the sectional tournament next week.

