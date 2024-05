Coffee Middle tennis pairing of Jenslee Nogodula and Isabelle Saner won the CTC doubles championship over the weekend.

Nogodula and Saner beat Tullahoma 6-1 and Shelbyville 6-4 to claim the title. It was the second straight year for Saner to be part of the doubles championship.

In other spring sports news, Coffee Middle’s Naomi Abiose cleared 4-feet-10-inches in the high jump to win the sectional and qualify for TMSAA State Meet.

